Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig And More Talk ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ In DC FanDome Panel

By Brent Furdyk.

DC FanDome has arrived!

The DC Comics event takes place all day throughout the weekend, offering a mind-boggling array of panels for upcoming DC movies, ranging from “The Suicide Squad” to Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam” and many more.

Things kick off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT with a panel featuring the cast “Wonder Woman 1984”.

“Wonder Woman 1984″ stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, and director/co-writer/producer Patty Jenkins join forces with Brazilian hosts Érico Borgo and Aline Diniz to celebrate the fans in a big way,” reads the event’s synopsis. “They will answer questions from fans from all over the world, talk fan art and cosplay, and reveal an all-new sneak peek at the upcoming film — plus a few more surprises!”

Fans can watch the FanDome livestream right here.

