New Trailer For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Debuts At DC FanDome

DC FanDome has arrived!

The DC Comics event takes place all day throughout the weekend, offering a mind-boggling array of panels for upcoming DC movies, ranging from “The Suicide Squad” to Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam” and many more.

Things kicked off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT with a panel featuring the cast “Wonder Woman 1984”.

“Wonder Woman 1984″ stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, and director/co-writer/producer Patty Jenkins join forces with Brazilian hosts Érico Borgo and Aline Diniz to celebrate the fans in a big way,” reads the event’s synopsis. “They will answer questions from fans from all over the world, talk fan art and cosplay, and reveal an all-new sneak peek at the upcoming film — plus a few more surprises!”

During the panel, a new trailer for “Wonder Woman 84” premiered (above), and Gadot shared a special message to fans.

We’ve been so dedicated to bringing you another amazing chapter of Wonder Woman’s story.

It’s bigger, grander, w/ every detail perfected. We busted our butts off for this film and we can’t wait to share it with you in theaters. Until then, enjoy the second trailer! 🙅🏻‍♀️❤️ https://t.co/WQx4yAnnvx — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) August 22, 2020

The DC FanDome livestream can be viewed right here.