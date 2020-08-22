Travis Scott Debuts New Song ‘The Plan’ From Soundtrack To Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’

Travis Scott has some new music, and it’s coming from the soundtrack from one of the year’s most anticipated movies.

On Saturday, the “SICKO MODE” rapper unveiled a lyric video for his latest single, “The Plan”, taken from the soundtrack to director Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film “Tenet”.

“The Plan” marks Scott’s first foray into providing music for films, and Nolan described Scott’s contribution to “Tenet” as being crucial to the finished product.

“His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle,” Nolan told GQ. “His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound.”

Asked to share his impression of “Tenet”, Scott responded, “I can’t even explain it. You literally just have to watch it. It’s very fire.”