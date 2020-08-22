Paris Hilton Opens Up About Abuse She Suffered At Boarding School: ‘Continuous Torture’

Ahead of next month’s debut of the YouTube documentary “This Is Paris”, doc subject Paris Hilton spoke to People about the upcoming movie.

In her interview, the 39-year-old hotel heiress addresses a revelation she makes in the doc: that she endured physical and emotional abuse as a teenager while attending boarding school in Utah.

As Hilton recalls, when she was 17 she lived with her parents at Manhattan’s Waldorf Astoria, and couldn’t resist the temptation to sneak away to attend parties and go clubbing. Frustrated, her parents decided to send her a series of boarding schools, and she eventually ended up at Provo Canyon School.

“I knew it was going to be worse than anywhere else,” says Hilton of the school, her home for 11 months.

“It was supposed to be a school, but [classes] were not the focus at all,” she adds. “From the moment I woke up until I went to bed, it was all day screaming in my face, yelling at me, continuous torture.”

She continues: “The staff would say terrible things. They were constantly making me feel bad about myself and bully me. I think it was their goal to break us down. And they were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us. They wanted to instil fear in the kids so we’d be too scared to disobey them.”

Other forms of punishment included solitary confinement, “sometimes 20 hours a day,” and she admitted it took a tool on her mental health.

“I was having panic attacks and crying every single day,” says Hilton. “I was just so miserable. I felt like a prisoner and I hated life.”

When she finally left the school, she never spoke about what she’d endured, preferring to try to bury the experience.

“I was so grateful to be out of there, I didn’t even want to bring it up again,” she explains. “It was just something I was ashamed of and I didn’t want to speak of it.”

According to People, the school informed the magazine that “Provo Canyon School was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time.”

“I buried my truth for so long,” Hilton tells the magazine. “But I’m proud of the strong woman I’ve become. People might assume everything in my life came easy to me, but I want to show the world who I truly am.”

“This Is Paris” premieres on Sept. 14.