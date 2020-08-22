Bittersweet New Video Debuts For Tom Petty’s Acoustic ‘Wildflowers’ Demo From Forthcoming Reissue

Tom Petty’s Widlflowers will be rereleased in the fall, with the reissue of the classic 1994 album to include unreleased songs, demos, home recordings, live performances, and alternate recordings.

In advance of the rerelease, Petty’s acoustic demo for the title track has been released as a single, along with a new video featuring rare footage of the late rocker, who passed away in 2017.

RELATED: Tom Petty’s Family Issues Cease And Desist To Trump After Rocker’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’ Played At Trump’s Tulsa Rally

The video is plenty poignant, and could bring a tear or two to fans’ eyes, with home video footage of Petty looking relaxed as he strolls through his heavily wooded backyard.

Later in the video, he’s seen walking his dog, while a cat also gets into the mix.

Wildflowers & All the Rest is set to drop on Oct. 16.