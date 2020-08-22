‘Suicide Squad’ Unveils Character Casting & First Teaser

James Gunn revealed the full cast of “Suicide Squad” on Saturday.

After much speculation, the star-studded cast was confirmed with who was playing who.

Some of the most talked about is Nathan Fillion is T.D.K, Flula Borg is Javelin, Idris Elba is Bloodsport, Peter Capaldi is Thinker, Pete Davidson is Blackguard, Sean Gunn is Weasel, Michael Rooker is Savant and John Cena is Peacemaker.

The new cast members join returning stars Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Joel Kinnaman.

They then answered quiz questions like who has more tattoos? Harley Quinn or Pete Davidson?

The answer was Harley Quinn.

Another question was which character is in jail for shooting Superman?

But the excitement didn’t stop there, they also teased a behind-the-scenes look as well as a few clips from the movie.

When @JamesGunn says, “It’s going to be different from any superhero movie ever made,” he means it! See more in this official first sneak peek behind the scenes of #TheSuicideSquad! #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/1uV9Ve4oeX — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) August 22, 2020

It also gave the first glimpse at Harley Quinn’s new outfit.

Harley Quinn's new outfit in 'The Suicide Squad' ♦️◆ pic.twitter.com/l2smwyETIl — Fandom (@getFANDOM) August 22, 2020

“Suicide Squad 2” hits theatres on Aug. 6, 2021.