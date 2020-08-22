Gwen Stefani Wishes Her ‘Twin’ A Happy 12th Birthday

Gwen Stefani’s son Zuma celebrated his 12th birthday on Friday.

The singer dedicated a loving Instagram post to him with the caption: “happy birthday to my ZUMA i can’t believe u r 12 years old today!! we love u sooooooo much!! gx”. The post featured pictures of her son throughout the years.

Stefani also posted an Instagram story comparing photos of Zuma and photos of herself as a child, calling them “twins”.

Photo: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Photo: @gwenstefani/Instagram

She shares three children with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale including Zuma, Apollo, 6, and Kingston, 14. Stefani’s boyfriend, country singer Blake Shelton, helps raise the children with her and opened up last month about the responsibility of raising three boys.