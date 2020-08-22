Tori Spelling Says Dean McDermott’s Affair ‘Really Upset’ Their Daughter

Tori Spelling is speaking out about her husband Dead McDermott’s past affair and how it took a toll on their marriage and daughter.

McDermott admitted to his infidelities in 2014. “I feel shame. I’ve never felt shame before,” he said on their reality show “True Tori”.

While on the podcast “Women on Top“, Spelling discussed why she didn’t hide her marital problems from the public or her young children.

The couple are now parents to Liam, 13, Stella, 12, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7 and Beau, 3.

“My kids have not seen clips, but they’ve seen something out there online and my daughter saw something,” Spelling said. “It really upset her.”

She added that she is “so proud” that her story “lives online” while admitting “that’s not something you think about in that moment.”

"My biggest fear in our relationship was I was like, he's going to cheat on me, he's going to cheat on me, he's going to cheat on me," she said. "So when it happened, I was like, 'See, I always thought from day one he was going to cheat on me,' and it wasn't about him, that was about me. I was like, 'Okay, I know I'm not good enough,' that's how I felt about myself and one day he's going to realize that and he's gonna find someone else."

It would also seem that Spelling always had a feeling things would turn out how they did. Before the affair, Spelling would tell McDermott, “I’m so scared you are going to cheat on me.”