Elsa Pataky Says Marriage With Chris Hemsworth Is In ‘No Way’ Perfect

Elsa Pataky admits her relationship with Chris Hemsworth isn’t perfect.

Speaking to Australian outlet body+soul, the Spanish actress says, “It’s funny that people think of us as a perfect couple. No way.”

Like any couple, she admits they have their “ups and downs”.

The two were married in 2010 and share three children together: India Rose, 8, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 6.

What is the secret to the nearly decade-long marriage then?

“I think a relationship is constant work. It’s not easy,” Pataky admits.

An interview Hemsworth gave to the Sunday Telegraph in May suggests location may be key.

“There’s not a single person there [in Byron Bay] that I interact with, or close friends of mine, that are really in the industry, and so that’s hugely refreshing, it’s great for my kids and my wife,” the actor told the paper.