J Balvin, Roddy Ricch Pull Out Of VMAs

J Balvin and Roddy Ricch were scheduled to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards, but both have reportedly pulled out of the Aug. 30 award show.

E! News is reporting that both performers are no longer listed on the lineup.

While no reasons have been stated for either artist’s decision to cancel, a source told Variety that the show’s recently announced new format may have been the issue.

While the original announcement stated the VMAs would be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, those plans were scuttled by the state of New York due to the COVID-19 pandemic; instead, host Keke Palmer will host virtually, with performances held at iconic spots throughout New York City.

“As with every awards show, there are always last-minute talent changes. That said, this year has more logistical hurdles than most and the health and safety of our employees and partners is of the utmost importance,” the insider told Variety.

“The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, August 30th and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the City with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines,” MTV announced in a statement. “In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event.”

The statement added, “The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021. MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved.”

Neither performer has yet to comment.

Performers still scheduled to appear include BTS, Miley Cyrus, Maluma, and Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, who’ll perform their hit collab “Rain on Me”.

The 2020 MTV VMAs will take place on Sunday, Aug. 30.