First Look At Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’

By Jamie Samhan.

EPA/NINA PROMMER/CPImages
EPA/NINA PROMMER/CPImages

Ahead of the DC Hall of Fandome panel on Saturday, fans got the first look at Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne.

Images from “The Batman” show a very unlit take on the Dark Knight. The movie also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.

RELATED: Tom Holland And Robert Pattinson Are A Pair Of Sinners In ‘Devil All The Time’ Trailer

Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” will also be taking place in its own universe, separate from the “Justice League”. Reeves is planning on expanding that universe through other films and television shows.

The full panel will take place on August 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Robert Pattinson Tried To Trick Christopher Nolan While Filming ‘Tenet’ So He Could Audition For ‘Batman’

Check out fan reaction to the first look below:

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP