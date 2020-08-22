First Look At Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’

Ahead of the DC Hall of Fandome panel on Saturday, fans got the first look at Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne.

Images from “The Batman” show a very unlit take on the Dark Knight. The movie also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.

The first look at Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in #TheBatman #DCFanDome

Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” will also be taking place in its own universe, separate from the “Justice League”. Reeves is planning on expanding that universe through other films and television shows.

The full panel will take place on August 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

