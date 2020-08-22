Ireland Baldwin Attacked And Robbed By ‘Desperate’ Woman

Model Ireland Baldwin took to Instagram to warn people to stay vigilant after her attack.

Baldwin alleged she was attacked by a woman who was “desperate for cash.” She described the altercation in her post: “Yesterday in the late afternoon, I was attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind on drugs and desperate for cash. She decked me in my face in a parking lot and took my belongings and jumped in a getaway car while her husband took off.”

She reassured everyone that the ordeal has been handled by the police and the suspects arrested, but was told that “this is happening frequently because people are desperate for money right now due to Coronavirus and people being out of work. There is a lot of theft and muggings going down.”

The model shared pictures of her bruises from the attack and reminded everyone to stay safe during these trying times.