Neil Gaiman’s ‘Sandman’ Netflix Adaptation Has Started To ‘Cast Again’ After ‘Giant Pause Button’

During Saturday’s DC Fandome event, all things to do with the Sandman universe were discussed.

Series creators Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg spoke about the comic book turning into an audiobook adaptation and the Netflix TV adaptation in the works.

The panel hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown wrapped with a discussion on the Netflix show. Gaiman revealed that the show will take place in modern day, rather than the late ’80s/early ’90s like the comic.

Unfortunately, with the pandemic, there has been a delay.

“Due to COVID, with every other piece of television being made around the world right now, somebody pushed a giant pause button and we’ve taken advantage of our pause button just to try and get the scripts as close to perfect as we possibly could, which has been really fun,” Gaiman said. “Right now, as the universal pause button is starting to come off, we’re starting to cast again. I’m getting these inspiring and wonderful emails with production designs of places that I’ve only ever seen in the comics before, now being rendered in 3D, and I’m being asked to comment on it. That’s amazing.”

He added, There’s not a lot that I can say, but something that I will say is part of the joy of doing the audio adaptation was going, ‘This is going to be the nearest thing we can do to an audiobook over those first three graphic novels, and hopefully all of the graphic novels.’ We’re going to start it in 1988, and it’s going to end in 1991 or 1992. The Sandman is a very compressed story; even though it takes place all through time and space, that’s where that story takes place. So now what we’re doing with Netflix is saying, ‘Okay, the time this story starts is not 1988, it’s now.’ And how does that change the story? What does that give us? What does that mean? What’s that gonna do to the story? That is very liberating.”