Dwayne Johnson Reveals ‘JSA’ Characters Appearing In ‘Black Adam’

“Black Adam” star Dwayne Johnson unveils a list of new characters appearing in the movie.

In the official “Black Adam” panel at DC FanDome on Saturday, the star revealed that characters from Black Adam’s league of heroes, the Justice Society of America (JSA), who will be appearing in the movie.

In an animated video at the end of the panel, he revealed that the heroes Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone and previously announced Atom Smasher will be appearing in the movie.

An animated video at the beginning of the panel explained Black Adam’s origin story with Johnson narrating: “5,000 years ago, Kahndaq was a melting pot of magic and powers. Most of us had nothing except the chains around our necks. Kahndaq needed a hero; instead, they got me. I did what needed to be done…and they imprisoned me for it. Now, 5000 years later, I’m free. And I give you my word…no one will ever stop me again.”

He also answered fan questions about the movie including a question about Black Adam’s strength. “Black Adam is one of the most powerful superheroes, anti-heroes, villains – whatever you want to call it – in the universe,” he explained. “The superheroes have to exhibit a bit of restraint when taking down the bad guys … he does not practice restraint.”

When asked what attracted him to the role of Black Adam, Johnson said that he “likes that he has the origins of one as a slave, when he’s felt the burdens and pressures of a larger entity holding him down until he can’t take it anymore. When you come from that place, it’s a different vibe, different mana.”

He continued, “It informs how he operates, how he sees justice.”

The panel also featured a surprise video call from “Black Adam” co-star Noah Centineo who will play Atom Smasher. Johnson explained how excited he was to be working with Centineo in the upcoming passion project. Turning the tables, Johnson asked what attracted him to the role of Atom Smasher.

“I think Al Rothstein really has something to prove, especially with his lineage with his grandfather and what he’s trying to prove. He’s got quite a spirit to help and I love that the character goes through a transformation throughout the film,” Centineo explained.

He also teased the upcoming relationship between the two characters. “It’s a journey he goes on of what it means to be a superhero. He sees someone like Black Adam who has a different approach to fighting bad guys.”

Johnson shared a teaser ahead of the official “Black Adam” panel. It shows art of Johnson’s Black Adam striking a powerful pose in costume as he narrates: “The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.”

You’ve waited long enough. As have I, thousands of years to be exact.

The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.

Co-star Noah Centineo shared the same post to his Instagram page adding the comment: “I couldn’t be more grateful to SevenBucks, Warner Brothers and the DC Family for building this opportunity for fans to engage and learn more about the entire DC universe.”

“Black Adam” stars Johnson in the titular role alongside Centineo as Atom Smasher. The film will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

