Arrowverse Showrunner Greg Berlanti Says Pandemic Will Affect Next Crossover

Greg Berlanti says the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the plans for the next crossover for the Arrowverse.

In the Multiverse 101 panel at DC FanDome Saturday, the showrunner for “Arrow” admitted they will have to aim smaller. “In terms of what our next crossover event will be next year, I think truly because of COVID right now and the pandemic, our aspirations aren’t quite as large. We’d just like to start shooting again,” he explained.

The Arrowverse refers to the DC television universe where all the shows take place, including “The Flash”, “Supergirl”, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”, “Batwoman” and “Black Lightning”.

The shows feature crossovers with appearances of characters from other shows, cameos and plot events affecting multiple shows such as the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event. It featured a cameo by Ezra Miller as The Flash – an event which DC-based Films President Walter Hamada admitted opens up possibilities.

“This sort of opens the door for us to do more crossovers, to really lean into this idea of [the multiverse] and acknowledge the fact there can be a Flash on TV and one in the movies, and you don’t have to pick one or the other, and they both exist in this multiverse,” Hamada acknowledged. “I do think moving forward there are more opportunities to do things like this.”