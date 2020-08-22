LeBron James Reacts To His Viral Moment During Thursday’s Game

LeBron James has no problem laughing at himself after a clip of him went viral.

It happened during Thursday’s game between the L.A. Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers when LeBron started to get excited over a play as he realized it was his team’s ball.

James’ was mic’d the entire time so viewers at home got the full commentary.

Responding to the clip, James posted it on Instagram and added the caption, “How you act when someone take your ball at the park when you with your suburban white friends COMPARED to when you’re with your friends from the hood!”

A number of celebs responded to James’ post including Jamie Foxx, Steph Curry, DaBaby and Quavo with laughing emojis.