‘Aquaman’ Director James Wan Teases ‘New Worlds’ In Sequel

“Aquaman” director James Wan gave fans some insight into the world of Atlantis during Saturday’s DC Fandome.

The director was joined by King Orm actor Patrick Wilson where they discussed the movie and their favourite behind-the-scenes moments.

Wan said he knew Wilson was right for the job the “moment” he found out he was on the project. The two were working on “The Conjuring 2” at the time.

Wan added that he enjoyed taking on a project that didn’t have its own film before and being able to create a “new world.”

They also touched on the highly anticipated sequel “Aquaman 2”.

Wilson teased he needs to do “more core exercises” in case his character is freed from jail and he has to film in the harness again that makes him look like he is swimming.

The second movie is “more serious” and “more relevant to the world we live in today”, but the director did note there would be “new worlds” added to the sequel.

“Aquaman 2” is set to be released Dec. 16, 2022.