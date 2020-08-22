‘Shazam!’ Sequel Title Announced During DC FanDome

The cast for “Shazam!” revealed the official title for the sequel: “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”.

BREAKING #DCFANDOME NEWS: The title of the #SHAZAM! sequel was just announced at #DCFanDome⚡️SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS ⚡️ — DC (@DCComics) August 22, 2020

During the panel for “Shazam!” at the DC FanDome Saturday, the cast and director reunited for a short panel and surprising reveals.

RELATED: ‘Suicide Squad’ Unveils Character Casting & First Teaser

Host and star Zachary Levi tried to keep the cast tight-lipped on spoilers for the upcoming movie, however, the other cast members had a different idea.

Cast member Faithe Herman revealed the title along with a poster for the movie.

We have a title! #Shazam! Fury of the Gods

What gods? Why are they upset? Yes! pic.twitter.com/QPGJwjghUx — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) August 22, 2020

The title wasn’t the only surprise the cast had in store. Comedian and actor Sinbad joined the video call and joked that he will be appearing in all “Shazam!” sequels from now on, making sure to point out his prominent placement in the poster.

Photo: DC FanDome

RELATED: ‘Aquaman’ Director James Wan Teases ‘New Worlds’ In Sequel

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” will see Zachary Levi return for the titular role as well as the rest of the cast. David F. Sandberg will return to direct.

The film is slated for release for the end of 2022.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Reveals ‘JSA’ Characters Appearing In ‘Black Adam’