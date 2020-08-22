Jameela Jamil And More Celebs Defend Meghan Markle After Backlash For Telling People To Vote

On Thursday, Meghan Markle took part in the “Couch Party” hosted by When We All Vote.

During the chat, the Duchess of Sussex encouraged American’s to vote in the upcoming U.S. election.

“If we aren’t part of the solution, we are part of the problem,” she noted, adding that if people don’t go out and vote, they are complicit. “If you’re complacent, you’re complicit.”

Meghan Markle has appeared on a live zoom chat for the When All Women Vote event #CouchParty pic.twitter.com/JLhTnZJJXw — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) August 20, 2020

Working members of the Royal Family are unable to voice their political thoughts but since Prince Harry and Meghan stopped their roles as working royals earlier this year, there is nothing stopping Meghan from sharing her views. Although she never said who she is voting for, When We All Vote was started by Michelle Obama.

Her comments alone about voting were enough to rile up British commentators including Piers Morgan and The Sun‘s Executive Editor Dan Wootton (both known to speak out against Meghan) who called the Duchess “completely inappropriate” and demanded that “The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles.”

A number of celebs and public figures came to the defence of Meghan who slammed those criticizing her but often staying silent on Prince Andrew’s friendship with Jeffery Epstein and the allegations from Virginia Roberts that he sexually abused her as a minor.

“I *THINK* they may be more embarrassed by their alleged resident pedo Andrew who was besties with a sex trafficker, than an American supporting women voting in her own country, and loosely referencing the importance of general democracy which is being threatened here currently,” Jameela Jamil said.

I *THINK* they may be more embarrassed by their alleged resident pedo Andrew who was besties with a sex trafficker, than an American supporting women voting in her own country, and loosely referencing the importance of general democracy which is being threatened here currently. https://t.co/HtnOoc7Zgs — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 22, 2020

“Derry Girls” star Nicola Coughlan added, “If you are fumin about Meghan Markle having political opinions may I suggest you don’t google ‘King Edward & Hitler’ cos u’d be fumin hun.”

I mean it was on The Crown like — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) August 22, 2020

Comedian Rachel Parris said, “People criticising a woman of colour when she advocates not voting for an openly racist man who brags about sexual assault, have a word with yourself.”

People criticising a woman of colour when she advocates not voting for an openly racist man who brags about sexual assault, have a word with yourself. #meghan — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) August 22, 2020

See more of the reaction below:

Riddle me this: when public figures in media and politics call for Meghan Markle to be stripped of her title for speaking out against one of the worst Presidents in US history and a menace to the world. But remain silent on the abhorrent Prince Andrew. What does that make them? — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) August 22, 2020

Other royals have talked about elections, matters such as the environment, even written to ministers about policy. But #Meghan, who is a US citizen, telling people to take US elections seriously is some sort of terrible scandal. — Prof Kate Williams (@KateWilliamsme) August 22, 2020

personally I think all of the royals should be stripped of their titles APART FROM Meghan Markle — rachel (@rachellyndon1) August 22, 2020

I really like Meghan Markle. She winds up the right wingers more than I could ever hope for. — Limmy (@DaftLimmy) August 22, 2020