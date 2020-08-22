Britney Spears Shares Story About Being On ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club’

Britney Spears is taking a walk down memory lane.

On Saturday, the singer shared a clip from “The Little Rascals” and the outtakes of all the times Brittany Ashton Holmes was told not to look at the camera.

The video reminded Spears of her time on “The Mickey Mouse Club”.

“When I was on the Mickey Mouse Club they used to use a spot for me beside the camera so I would stop looking at the camera 🐭🎥🔴 !!!! I would always get in trouble just like her,” Spears captioned the post.

Adding, “Her name is Britney too …. yes I know hers is spelled Brittany 😜 !!!! I saw this and laughed so hard yesterday.”

Spears joined “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” during its sixth season in 1993 when she was 11-years-old. Other stars to join included Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera.