Jennifer Lopez Shares Nibling Brendon’s Story In Short Film

Jennifer Lopez highlighted the new short film “Draw With Me” about her nibling’s journey.

Lopez’s nibling Brendon – a gender-neutral term to refer to the child of one’s sibling – identifies as gender-fluid and uses they/them pronouns.

In Lopez’s post to Instagram she said: “Brendon is my nibling and this is their story…’Draw With Me’ is a short film about accepting change and challenges with love knowing when we do everything is possible 🌸 Please enjoy the first 5 minutes of this incredible story. Stay tuned for the full documentary at film festivals worldwide and coming soon on VOD.”

The video opens with an introduction by Lopez and the first five minutes of the film.

