Ruston Kelly Wishes Ex-Wife Kacey Musgraves A Happy Birthday

Singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly is sending birthday wishes to ex-wife Kacey Musgraves.

In his Instagram story, Kelly wrote: “Anyone who knows your heart, your kindness, your humor and compassion…are made better people by it. I got your back. Happy birthday @spaceykacey.” The words accompanied a black-and-white photo of Musgraves.

Musgraves wished Kelly a happy birthday a few weeks ago in her own Instagram story with the message: “Hope you know how lucky the world is to have you in it, Ruston. Happy birthday! I’m in your corner.”

The two separated last month in July after being wed in 2017. They announced the divorce in a statement.