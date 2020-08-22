Monica And Brandy About To Go Head-To-Head In ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Monica and Brandy are getting ready to face off in a “Verzuz” battle.

The webcast series from Swizz Beatz and Timbaland sees two artists pair up on Instagram Live to battle it out through 20 rounds with each contestant playing a hit and then receiving a rebuttal.

The next event happening on August 31 live from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta will feature the two icons.

Monica teased the possibility back in May but made clear to call it a “celebration” because she didn’t want rumours resurfacing of a feud with Brandy.

“I understand the idea of [‘Verzuz’] and I think it’s really, really entertaining and it is an incredible idea,” Monica told V-103 as per Complex. “Now what I do like is it’s kind of turning into a celebration. I can handle a celebration. One thing that has happened to me my whole career is being put against someone else that I’m not even remotely similar to. I think the reality is, us being polar opposites makes it dope.”

The two stars have collaborated a number of times in the past including the massive hit “The Boy Is Mine”.