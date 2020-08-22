Nina Dobrev And Shaun White Take A Sweet Getaway To Mexico

By Anita Tai.

Photo: NGRE / BACKGRID
Photo: NGRE / BACKGRID

Nina Dobrev took a vacation to Mexico with boyfriend Olympic snowboarder Shaun White.

The two were spotted getting cuddly and flirty on the beach in Tulum, Mexico on Saturday.

RELATED: Michael Phelps, Shaun White Get Emotional About ‘Post-Olympic Depression’ In ‘The Weight Of Gold’ Trailer

Photo: NGRE / BACKGRID
Photo: NGRE / BACKGRID
Photo: NGRE/BACKGRID
Photo: NGRE/BACKGRID

Dobrev sported a cute red bikini and white shorts while White matched her in striking red shorts.

Friends joined the couple to hang out at the beach and play a game of beach volleyball.

RELATED: Nina Dobrev Washes Her Groceries In Hilarious Video With The Help Of A Mystery Man

Dobrev and White were first spotted biking together in March. The two mostly keep their relationship private but share photos on social media occasionally.

 

Click to View Gallery

Stars Who’ve Found Love In Isolation
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP