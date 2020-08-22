Nina Dobrev And Shaun White Take A Sweet Getaway To Mexico

Nina Dobrev took a vacation to Mexico with boyfriend Olympic snowboarder Shaun White.

The two were spotted getting cuddly and flirty on the beach in Tulum, Mexico on Saturday.

Dobrev sported a cute red bikini and white shorts while White matched her in striking red shorts.

Friends joined the couple to hang out at the beach and play a game of beach volleyball.

Dobrev and White were first spotted biking together in March. The two mostly keep their relationship private but share photos on social media occasionally.