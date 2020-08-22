Sean Penn Calls Trump’s Coronavirus Czar A ‘Liar And An Incompetent Pawn’

Sean Penn held nothing back as he told CNN his thoughts on Donald Trump’s pandemic response.

“I don’t have faith in giving advice to the White House testing czar or to the President of the United States,” Penn said as he sat down to talk about the crisis. “The former is a flat-out liar and an incompetent pawn.”

RELATED: Sean Penn Reveals How New Wife Leila George Pushes Him To Be A ‘Better Person’

Penn’s non-profit organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) has been providing additional COVID-19 testing and support.

He says that he’s found inspiration in his staff, the volunteers, and the frontline workers assisting in the pandemic.

The actor called on leadership to treat COVID-19 like a natural disaster and stressed that with the current response, “we’re killing ourselves.”

RELATED: Sean Penn Confirms He And Longtime Girlfriend Leila George Had A ‘COVID Wedding’