Tom Cruise Leaps Off Speeding Motorcycle In Mid-Air For Latest ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunt

As filming continues on the upcoming “Mission: Impossible” sequel, star Tom Cruise is not resting on his laurels.

In new video footage obtained by the Daily Mail, the 58-year-old actor is attached to wires as he’s seen riding a speeding motorcycle on a 65-foot ramp on the film’s set in Oxfordshire, England.

He rides the motorcycle off the edge of the ramp and then jumps off the bike in mid-air, the wires preventing him from plummeting to the ground.

According to the Mail, that leap was part of a stunt sequence for the seventh “Mission: Impossible” film that was “estimated to have cost £2 million” — or more than $2.6 million in U.S. dollars.

Photos of the high-flying stunt were shared on social media.

Meanwhile, the Mail is also reporting that Cruise may be heading to the end of the line when it comes to his famed practice of performing his own stunts.

According to sources, Cruise is eager to film an eighth and final “Mission: Impossible” instalment before he turns 60 in July 2022 — at which point he’ll quit doing stunt work.

“There is no way that Tom won’t do his trademark stunts for the last film, but he doesn’t want to do it past 60 so is keen to get it all wrapped up by the time he reaches his big birthday,” and insider told the Mail.