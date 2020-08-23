Twin Brothers React To Whitney Houston Singing ‘The Star Spangled Banner’: ‘Nobody Can Top That Voice’

Music-loving siblings Tim and Fred Williams are back with a new video in their YouTube series, “First Time Hearing: Twins the New Trend”.

In their videos, the 21-year-old twins listen to a vintage song they’ve never heard before, and share their unvarnished reactions as they hear it for the first time.

The pair recently went viral, with their video listening to Phil Collins’ 1981 hit “In the Air Tonight” racking up more than 6.6 million views.

RELATED: Viral Video Of Twin Brothers Reacting To Phil Collins’ ‘In The Air Tonight’ Sends The Track To No. 2 On iTunes

This time, the brothers check out Whitney Houston singing “The Star Spangled Banner” at the 1991 Super Bowl.

As Houston hits soaring high notes, the brothers pause the performance to share their thoughts.

“Boy, she’s switching gears like hard,” says Tim of Whitney’s emotional take on the anthem.

RELATED: ‘The Photograph’ Director Stella Meghie To Helm Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

“She’s one of the GOATs of all time,” Tim adds after watching the entire video. “Nobody can top that voice, man.”