Bette Midler Tells Piers Morgan To ‘F**k Off’ Over Meghan Markle Voting Comments

Piers Morgan has feuded with so many celebrities on social media that it’s probably easier to list those he hasn’t ticked off via Twitter than those he has.

One of these has been Bette Midler, and the two got into it once more while disagreeing over Meghan Markle’s recent comments encouraging her fellow Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

On Saturday, Morgan shared a video of Meghan Markle’s interview in which she shared that message.

The Duchess of Sussex’s comments sparked backlash, with Morgan among those to feel that as a member of the Royal Family she isn’t entitled “to spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way,” insisting, “The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles.”

The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles. They can’t remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way. https://t.co/6uZ3FTbjHW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 21, 2020

Morgan’s tweet earned a pithy three-word response from Bette Midler, who wrote simply, “Oh, f**k off.”

Morgan responded by cautioning the Divine Miss M to “#BeKind.”

In a followup tweet not addressing Morgan, Midler retweeted the comments of Welsh history professor Kate Williams, who wrote that if all those who attacked Duchess Meghan “actually WATCHED the video, they’d say she’s simply telling people to vote and take the election seriously… any excuse to tear her apart.”