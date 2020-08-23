Colin Farrell Is Unrecognizable In First Glimpse Of Penguin In ‘The Batman’ Trailer

By Brent Furdyk.

CPImages/Warner Bros.
After the debut of the first trailer for “The Batman”, fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Colin Farrell’s Penguin were disappointed when he wasn’t seen in the teaser.

Or at least that’s how it appeared. As it turned out, Farrell actually did make an appearance — although most people who watched probably didn’t realize they’d even seen him.

That’s because in the trailer, unveiled Saturday during DC’s FanDome virtual presentation, the 53-year-old actor is briefly seen — but is unrecognizable with his face buried beneath prosthetic makeup.

According to Metro, writer Ben Mekler wrote that he texted “The Batman” screenwriter Mattson Tomlin who confirmed that it was indeed Farrell beneath all those prosthetics.

 

Once the cat was out of the bag, numerous tweets marvelled at the prosthetically enhanced Farrell’s uncanny resemblance to “Spin City”/”Curb Your Enthusiasm” actor Richard Kind.

