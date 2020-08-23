Colin Farrell Is Unrecognizable In First Glimpse Of Penguin In ‘The Batman’ Trailer

After the debut of the first trailer for “The Batman”, fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Colin Farrell’s Penguin were disappointed when he wasn’t seen in the teaser.

Or at least that’s how it appeared. As it turned out, Farrell actually did make an appearance — although most people who watched probably didn’t realize they’d even seen him.

That’s because in the trailer, unveiled Saturday during DC’s FanDome virtual presentation, the 53-year-old actor is briefly seen — but is unrecognizable with his face buried beneath prosthetic makeup.

According to Metro, writer Ben Mekler wrote that he texted “The Batman” screenwriter Mattson Tomlin who confirmed that it was indeed Farrell beneath all those prosthetics.

Colin Farrell in prosthetics as a character actor from the NY theater scene who breaks out with a best supporting actor nom for a stand-out role in a Coen Bros movie at age 53 as The Penguin is a vibe pic.twitter.com/GUTErklO1x — ben mekler (@benmekler) August 23, 2020

Once the cat was out of the bag, numerous tweets marvelled at the prosthetically enhanced Farrell’s uncanny resemblance to “Spin City”/”Curb Your Enthusiasm” actor Richard Kind.

I mean, great job by the Batman makeup crew on Colin Farrell and everything, but wouldn't have been easier to just hire Richard Kind? pic.twitter.com/Ppg3860ySt — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) August 23, 2020

Is Colin Farrell playing Richard Kind playing The Penguin in the new Batman trailer? 🤔🐧 — Prasanna Sellathurai (@prasanna_sella) August 23, 2020