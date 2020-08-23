Ellen DeGeneres Says ‘I Will Be Talking To My Fans’ After Sweeping Changes To Address ‘Toxic’ Workplace Allegations

Ellen DeGeneres has been taking action after a report from BuzzFeed News last month detailed allegations of a “toxic” work environment behind the scenes of her daytime talk show.

After firing three producers — Ed Glavin, Jonathan Norman and Kevin Leman — who were accused of sexual misconduct, Variety reported that DeGeneres was taking further measures with staff to improve working conditions.

Among these: five additional paid days off, birthdays off and paid time off for staffers to attend to personal matters such as family issues, doctor appointments and the like.

According to an insider who spoke to Variety, DeGeneres became teary-eyed when she met with staff and apologized for the toxicity that took place “on her watch.”

On Sunday, the Daily Mail caught up with DeGeneres as she was leaving a Santa Barbara restaurant after having lunch.

Asked how she thought the show would be after getting rid of the trio of producers, DeGeneres simply stated, “I will be talking to my fans,” before getting into her vehicle.

The new season of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is scheduled to debut on Sept. 9.