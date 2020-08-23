Halle Berry, Michael B. Jordan, Chance The Rapper Offer Support For Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez Shooting Claims

By Brent Furdyk.

Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: EPA/DJ JOHNSON
More celebrities are coming forward to share their support of Megan Thee Stallion after she took to social media this week to point-blank accuse Canadian rapper Tory Lanez of shooting her in a July incident that left her with a bullet wound on her foot.

“Yes… Tory shot me,” she said in the video.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Shot Her In Candid Video

“You shot me,” she continued, adding, “Stop lying. Why lie?”

Actress Halle Berry took to Twitter to express her support of the “WAP” singer.

Also offering support were “Creed” star Michael B. Jordan, who shared his admiration for her “courage,” applauding her “for speaking up.”

Chance the Rapper also weighed in, writing, “I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her. And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman.”

Previously, Megan received messages of encouragement from Janelle Monae and Rihanna, with the latter posting a comment in an Instagram post.  “Love you 💜 here’s to a speedy recovery 🥂💐, ” she wrote.

