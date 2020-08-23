Halle Berry, Michael B. Jordan, Chance The Rapper Offer Support For Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez Shooting Claims

More celebrities are coming forward to share their support of Megan Thee Stallion after she took to social media this week to point-blank accuse Canadian rapper Tory Lanez of shooting her in a July incident that left her with a bullet wound on her foot.

“Yes… Tory shot me,” she said in the video.

“You shot me,” she continued, adding, “Stop lying. Why lie?”

Megan Thee Stallion confirms Tory Lanez shot her, reveals the rapper is not in jail because she didn’t tell police about his involvement: “Yes…Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie?” pic.twitter.com/ZB8JjKCvs8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 21, 2020

Actress Halle Berry took to Twitter to express her support of the “WAP” singer.

Peace. Protection. Respect. For ALL Black Women. ALWAYS. @theestallion, we stand with you. F**k this sh**. #ProtectBlackWomen — Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 21, 2020

Also offering support were “Creed” star Michael B. Jordan, who shared his admiration for her “courage,” applauding her “for speaking up.”

Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women. @theestallion — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) August 22, 2020

Chance the Rapper also weighed in, writing, “I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her. And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman.”

I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her.

And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 22, 2020

Previously, Megan received messages of encouragement from Janelle Monae and Rihanna, with the latter posting a comment in an Instagram post. “Love you 💜 here’s to a speedy recovery 🥂💐, ” she wrote.