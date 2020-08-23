Sophie Turner’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Throne Is Now In Her Home

Sophie Turner has been reunited with part of the “Game of Thrones” set.

Turner, who played Sansa Stark on the hit HBO series, shared a shot of the throne her character sat on at the end of the show after being crowned Queen of the North.

“Welcome home,” she captioned the Instagram Story.

RELATED: Sophie Turner Sends Birthday Wishes To ‘Baby Daddy’ Joe Jonas

The throne now sits at home with Turner, Joe Jonas and their newborn daughter, Willa.

Jonas shared the same photo on his Instagram Story, adding, “And that’s the tea.”

RELATED: Maisie Williams ‘Happy’ With Her ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ending: ‘I Just Couldn’t Be Happier’

Turner played the iconic character for 10 years between the ages of 13 to 23.

“Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is,” Turner wrote in a touching tribute before last year’s finale.

“Thank you for teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love,” she continued. “I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind. But I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me.”

Another tribute to the show is the dire wold tattoo the new mom has on her arm along with the words “the pack survives.”