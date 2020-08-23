4-Year-Old Golfer Rocco Hits A Hole In 1

HOLE IN ONE!!!! Hole #1 at Oglebay’s Par three course. Rocco = 4yrs old. 8/21/20 He practices all the time In the yard. To say I’m proud would be an understatement!

If ever a youngster had a future in the PGA, it’s 4-year-old Rocco.

In a video the boy’s father shared on Facebook, the pair were out for a father-and-son game on the golf course when Rocco took a swing from the tee — and watched in amazement as the ball dropped right into the hole.

“What? What?!” the boy’s father explained, before collapsing into laughter.

RELATED: First Time Golfer Hits Epic Hole In One, Camerawoman Laughs Hysterically

“There’s no way!” he added as Rocco, in disbelief, runs down to the green to confirm that he actually did get a hole in one.

“HOLE IN ONE!!!! Hole #1 at Oglebay’s Par three course,” Rocco’s dad, Mario Figaretti wrote in the caption to the video he shared on Facebook.”Rocco = 4yrs old,” he added. “He practices all the time In the yard. To say I’m proud would be an understatement!””