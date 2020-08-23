‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judge Len Goodman Had Skin Cancer Removed From His Face

Len Goodman is sharing an important message about skin cancer.

The “Dancing With The Stars” judge posted a message on Facebook, through the Melanoma Fund, where he revealed that he recently had skin cancer removed from his face.

The nonprofit’s message said, “Len Goodman has asked us to keep ‘spreading the word’ re. sun protection for golf. The ex-BBC Strictly Come Dancing judge was playing a few rounds with our ambassador Paul Way at The Grove – a Sun Protection Accredited club, and revealed he has just had skin cancer removed. He wanted us to use this image to inspire others to take the issue seriously!”

In another post, the Melanoma Fund thanks Goodman for being open about the cancer and his fans for supporting him.

“We have had incredible traction from this post with thousands of you being concerned, but inspired to react, by the news of Len Goodman’s skin cancer treatment. Thank you Len for being so open to share this with us. It really helps people understand it can happen to anyone,” they added.

Goodman, 76, previously told Hello! about how he keeps healthy.

“I go to the gym twice a week – I don’t go for long; I go for about half an hour, that is all. I do a little bit of cardio on the cross trainer, or I have a little row, but I don’t break into sweat, I might get a bit hotter,” he said. “I lift very light weights … and I find that is nice; I play golf too. Gentle exercise is good too, and walking is fabulous.”

“Dancing With The Stars” season 29 returns on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.