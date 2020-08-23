’12 Years A Slave’ Screenwriter John Ridley Teases Black Batman In Upcoming Comic Series

A new Batman project promises to put a whole new spin on the iconic character, with the Caped Crusader to be a person of colour for the first time ever.

News coming from this weekend’s DC FanDome event confirmed that screenwriter John Ridley (who won the 2014 Oscar in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for “12 Years a Slave”) will be writing a four-part Batman comic series that will likely feature the first Black Batman.

During a FanDome conversation, reported Polygon, Ridley wouldn’t entirely confirm that his Batman would be Black, but he certainly hinted at the possibility.

“I think it’s a pretty safe bet that if I’m writing Batman, it’s probably a little better than a 47-per-cent chance he’s going to be a person of colour,” said Ridley.

Ridley offered even more evidence by confirming the four-episode limited series would focus on the family of Lucius Fox, head of Wayne Enterprises (played by Morgan Freeman in Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy).

“But he [Fox] has a family and this is a family that has secrets, has kept secrets from one another,” Ridley explained. “It’s a little bit different dynamic than the Batman that we’ve always seen.”

As DC Comics fans already know, the character’s son, Lucas Fox, is already a costumed vigilante known as Batwing, leading to speculation that he’ll upgrade to the full batsuit.

Ridley’s new Batman series is scheduled to debut in January 2021.