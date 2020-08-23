BTS Set New YouTube Record With ‘Dynamite’, More Than 100 Million Views In First 24 Hours

As soon as BTS sets a record, the K-pop group breaks it and sets a new one.

That’s once again the case as the South Korean boy band broke the record for YouTube views within a 24-hour period with the release of the group’s latest music video, “Dynamite”.

“We can confirm that BTS‘ ‘Dynamite’ Official MV set a new all-time 24hr record, surpassing 100M views with 101.1m views in the first 24 hours,” a YouTube spokesperson confirmed to Forbes.

In addition, the spokesperson also confirmed that the “Dynamite” video also “set a new all-time record for the biggest music video Premiere with over 3M peak concurrent [views]. ”

At time of writing, the new “Dynamite” video had racked up more than 165 million YouTube views.

“Recording this song was really fun, and like Jin said, we’re going through difficult times so we tried to have more fun working on this song,” BTS member RM said in an interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music. “We made this song in hopes of giving energy to the listeners.”