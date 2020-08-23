Mayor Names Sewer Plant After John Oliver Because Its ‘Full Of Crap’

Danbury, Connecticut Mayor Mark Boughton is fighting back after John Oliver mocked his town on “Last Week”.

It started during a segment where the comedian brought up Danbury when speaking about how computer algorithms are used for juror lists and selection in many U.S. states, one of them being Connecticut, which disproportionately excludes people of colour.

“If you are going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury because, and this is true, f**k Danbury!” Oliver said in the segment. “From its charming railway museum to its historic hearthstone castle, Danbury Connecticut can eat my whole a**.”

“I know exactly three things about Danbury,” he added. “USA Today ranked it the second-best city to live in in 2015, it was once the centre of the American hat industry and if you’re from there you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver, children included, f**k you.”

Boughton didn’t hold back and responded by naming a sewer plant after Oliver.

Responding to Oliver’s three points of interest, Boughton added a fourth.

“Today, I am proud to announce our fourth point of interest,” Boughton said in a video posted to Facebook. ”Behind me you’ll see the city of Danbury sewer plant. We are going to rename it The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant. Why? Because it’s full of crap, just like you, John.”

