Zoë Kravitz Receives Congratulations From Lenny Kravitz And Jason Momoa Over ‘The Batman’ Trailer

The first glimpse of Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman flashed across the screen during the first teaser for “The Batman”.

Kravitz, who will be the first Black woman to play Selina Kyle since Eartha Kitt in the ’60s, shared the trailer on her own Instagram after it premiered during DC Fandome.

Kravtiz’s family flooded the comments section with praise.

“I love you,” her dad, Lenny Kravitz said.

Her stepfather, Jason Momoa, added, “Love you I can’t wait. So proud of you.”

And a number of celebs were also ecstatic.

“More, More, More,” responded Reese Witherspoon, while Quest Love added, “Finally.”

Matt Reeve’s “The Batman” will start in Year Two, as Bruce Wayne is discovering his role as the Dark Knight. It will also see the beginning of Catwoman, the Riddler (Paul Dano) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell).