Kevin Bacon Shares His ‘Refreshing’ Way To Prepare Mango

Kevin Bacon has won the internet over with his “morning mango routine”.

Bacon posted a TikTok video on Saturday where he shared his trick to cutting a mango.

Speaking in a whisper, as his wife Kyra Sedgwick was still asleep, the “Footloose” star amazed everyone.

“Good morning, I have to keep my voice down because you know who is still asleep,” he said. “I just wanted to show you my morning mango routine. I’m sorry if you already know this trick.”

Bacon demonstrated how he cuts in because it leaves “no stringy parts in your teeth.” To finish, he added a “refreshing” squeeze of lime juice, some chilli powder and sea salt.

“That’s pretty good,” Bacon exclaimed while eating his morning snack.

The star is pretty new to TikTok with only three videos under his belt but he has already won everyone over with his tutorial.