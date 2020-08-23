‘Selling Sunset”s Mary Fitzgerald Married Romain Bonnet In A Civil Union Before Filming The Show

Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet’s wedding played out during season 2 of “Selling Sunset” but the two were actually married before filming.

The on-screen wedding between the real estate agent and model at a private residence is L.A. took place on Oct. 12, 2019, but a rep for Fitzgerald has confirmed they entered a “civil union” the year before.

“Mary and Romain had a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term,” a rep told People.

RELATED: ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Mary Fitzgerald Says Co-Stars Need To Do ‘Less B***hing’ About Her

Adding, “In their minds, they weren’t properly married until the wedding that was filmed during the show.”

A marriage license obtained by TMZ states the wedding date as March 9, 2018.

Speaking about her formal wedding, Fitzgerald said, “It was our dream wedding. Neither of us are big, showy kind of people, and we just wanted the people closest to us, where it just felt sincere and comfortable. So that’s what we did.”

RELATED: Chrishell Stause Shuts Down ‘Selling Sunset’ Co-Star Christine Quinn’s ‘Victim Mentality’ Comments

She even worked in a special surprise for Bonnet’s parents, who don’t speak English, by saying her vows in French.

“They really loved it; it meant a lot to them,” added Bonnet.