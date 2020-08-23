‘Selling Sunset”s Mary Fitzgerald Married Romain Bonnet In A Civil Union Before Filming The Show

Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet’s wedding played out during season 2 of “Selling Sunset” but the two were actually married before filming.
The on-screen wedding between the real estate agent and model at a private residence is L.A. took place on Oct. 12, 2019, but a rep for Fitzgerald has confirmed they entered a “civil union” the year before.
“Mary and Romain had a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term,” a rep told People.
Adding, “In their minds, they weren’t properly married until the wedding that was filmed during the show.”
View this post on Instagram
We have so many amazing wedding photos, and not all made it in People Magazine. Here are a few more you haven’t yet seen yet paying tribute to our fur babies, our amazing families, bridal party, and of course our officiant/bridesmaid @nicolekristinla who made the ceremony personal, hilarious and completely unforgettable. (Extended & unseen ceremony footage to be added soon!) Love you all! ❤️ *** @gipephotography – Photography @floravere – Wedding Dress @styleandpalate – Catering @sebastiancruzcouture – Groom’s Suit @thesatorico – Florist @meetmelmarie – Makeup / Hair @leylamilani – Hair extensions @bridesbestie- Wedding Planner @birdygrey- Bridesmaid’s Dresses #maryandromain #romainandmary #justmarried #season2 #sellingsunset #netflix #wedding #weddingphoto #weddingphotography #furbabies #bridesmaids #groomsmen #weddingparty #family #familyiseverything
A marriage license obtained by TMZ states the wedding date as March 9, 2018.
Speaking about her formal wedding, Fitzgerald said, “It was our dream wedding. Neither of us are big, showy kind of people, and we just wanted the people closest to us, where it just felt sincere and comfortable. So that’s what we did.”
She even worked in a special surprise for Bonnet’s parents, who don’t speak English, by saying her vows in French.
“They really loved it; it meant a lot to them,” added Bonnet.