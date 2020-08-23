‘American Idol’ Alum Colton Dixon And Wife Annie Welcome Twin Girls

Congrats to Colton Dixon! The “American Idol” alum and his wife, Annie, welcomed twin girls last week, they revealed on Instagram on Saturday.

“Everyone meet Ava Dior and Athens Elizabeth Dixon 😍😍😍,” Colton announced alongside side-by-side black-and-white photos of the girls’ little feet.

Annie revealed in her post that both girls were born on Aug. 18. Athens weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces, while her sister, Ava, weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce. “Baby girls are here 😍😍😍 we have taken a few quiet days to enjoy their presence ☺️,” she captioned her post. “Ava Dior and Athens Elizabeth, your parents are CRAZY about you!”

Colton appeared on season 11 of “American Idol” in 2012. He proposed to Annie at Walt Disney World in Florida in September 2015, and they tied the knot in Nashville just four months later.

The two announced in February that Annie was pregnant with their first child, “arriving in fall 2020.” They found out in March that they were expecting twins.

“Thought we were just going in for our first ultrasound for our first child,” Colton wrote alongside a sonogram at the time. “Turns out it was for our first TWO kids!!! We’re having TWINS!!!!!”

“So excited to meet these little cuties,” Annie added. “We recently found out we are having TWINS!”

See more on celeb baby news in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lea Michele Gives Birth to First Child With Zandy Reich

‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Candice Accola Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Pregnant Katy Perry Gives Sneak Peek at Baby’s Nursery