Dwayne Johnson Teases That He ‘Fully Expects’ Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin To Have A Baby Soon

Justin and Hailey Bieber got to meet their new niece over the weekend.

Hailey’s sister Alaia Baldwin and husband Andrew Aronow welcomed their first child a few days ago. A little girl named Iris.

The Biebers got to meet her and shared the pictures on Instagram.

“Aunties girl,” Hailey captioned her Instagram Story.

While Justin shared a collection of photos with the caption, “My baby niece iris .. scroll through and whiteness the most squishy cute gumdrop ever!! Love you @alaiabaldwin and @andrewaronow! She’s so precious!”

The post caught the attention of Dwayne Johnson, who quipped, “This image pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021.”

Hailey joked about having kids in early August while promoting “Justin Bieber: Seasons”.

“We didn’t make any babies, so that’s that,” she said while at PaleyFest LA.

Justin also addressed his thoughts on becoming a dad earlier this year.

“I want to start my own family in due time,” he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy travelling with just us, build more of our relationship. I think that it’s definitely the next step, for sure.”