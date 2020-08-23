Brian Baumgartner Pitched A Romance For Kevin To ‘The Office’ Writers

Brian Baumgartner was hoping that his “The Office” character Kevin would find love but that never happened.

During an episode of “The Oral History Of ‘The Office‘” podcast, Baumgartner revealed that he pitched a romance between Kevin and Erin (Ellie Kemper).

“Do you know that I pitched Kevin and Erin getting together?” Baumgartner told Kemper, “I think that would be a pretty reasonable relationship.”

He added, “I went up to the writers’ room, and I said, ‘If Kevin could mature just a little, there was something about their energy that I thought was right. Their energies matched in a weird way.’”

The “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star agreed, “That actually makes perfect sense to me. I love that pitch.”

“Sadly,” Baumgartner said, “we never got to witness the great love story that Kevin and Erin could have been.”

Kemper then addressed Erin’s relationship with Andy (Ed Helms).

“I never thought [Andy and Erin were a good match],” she revealed. “I felt like Andy was a bit too childish. He wasn’t ready to take care of Erin. Erin was ready to take care of Andy, but I felt that it was uneven in that respect.”