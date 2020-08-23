Selena Gomez And Blackpink Chat About Their New Single ‘Ice Cream’

Selena Gomez and the ladies of Blackpink video chatted about their upcoming single “Ice Cream” on Sunday.

“This is a big, big dream for me,” Gomez said while talking to Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé.

“We are really glad you are on it because we have been a big fan of yours for a long time,” the group confessed.

The clip also appears to give a short preview of the much-anticipated release coming up on August 28.

“Ice Cream” is the second single off of Blackpink’s upcoming album after “How You Like That” was released in June. The unnamed album is scheduled for Oct. 2.