Celine Dion Says She Had To ‘Rebuild My Second Half’ After Husband René Angélil’s Devastating Death

By Becca Longmire.

Celine Dion took fans behind the scenes of her 2019 album Courage in a new Apple Music clip.

Dion discussed losing her husband René Angélil in January 2016 and how for a while she felt like she wasn’t complete without her other half.

Courage was the Canadian superstar’s first English-language album to be released after Angélil passed away.

RELATED: Go ‘Behind Celine Dion’s Courage’ With New Apple Music Short Film

Dion explained in the video, “I’ve been going through tough times. The loss of René, realizing that I was going to be a single mom. Him and I we were one person, we were one. So when he passed away, I kind of felt for a moment that there was just one half of me.”

She then said how the show just had to go on despite everything that she’d been through: “It was really hard, because this is my first English album without René, and in the process of recording that album a lot of things changed.”

RELATED: Andrea Bocelli And Celine Dion Send Message Of Unity In Lyric Video For Beloved Track ‘The Prayer’

Dion questioned, “Am I just not going to go on anymore? Or am I going to say, ‘I’m a warrior, I’m a mother, I have strength and I’m going to show them that I can do this.'”

She insisted, “I’ve decided to rebuild my second half,” and while she insists things are troubling, she’ll be okay.

See more in the clip above.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP