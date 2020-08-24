Celine Dion Says She Had To ‘Rebuild My Second Half’ After Husband René Angélil’s Devastating Death

Celine Dion took fans behind the scenes of her 2019 album Courage in a new Apple Music clip.

Dion discussed losing her husband René Angélil in January 2016 and how for a while she felt like she wasn’t complete without her other half.

Courage was the Canadian superstar’s first English-language album to be released after Angélil passed away.

Dion explained in the video, “I’ve been going through tough times. The loss of René, realizing that I was going to be a single mom. Him and I we were one person, we were one. So when he passed away, I kind of felt for a moment that there was just one half of me.”

She then said how the show just had to go on despite everything that she’d been through: “It was really hard, because this is my first English album without René, and in the process of recording that album a lot of things changed.”

Dion questioned, “Am I just not going to go on anymore? Or am I going to say, ‘I’m a warrior, I’m a mother, I have strength and I’m going to show them that I can do this.'”

She insisted, “I’ve decided to rebuild my second half,” and while she insists things are troubling, she’ll be okay.

