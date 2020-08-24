Taron Egerton Discusses Those ‘Wolverine’ Rumours And Getting ‘Back To Reality’ By Leaving Hollywood And Going Home To Wales

Taron Egerton discusses those “Wolverine” rumours, lockdown, and more in a new interview with GQ Hype.

Egerton admits he enjoyed all the attention and success that came with playing Elton John in “Rocketman” last year but he was happy to take a step away from Hollywood and head home to Wales.

“It has felt like a nice antidote,” he shares. “As much as I enjoyed last year, with all the craziness, it’s nice to step away from the limelight. I’ve enjoyed being in my hometown. I feel like a member of a community.

“‘Rocketman’ was very exciting. I met Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt. But it’s good to get back to reality. I like being down the road from my mum. I like being down the road from my little sisters. It’s very important for my sanity. I love Hollywood, but I like to withdraw back to something that feels more normal.”

Egerton says of the rumours he’s going to be replacing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine: “That anyone thinks I would be good for the part is really flattering. I love Marvel, but it’s just fan stuff. There is no grounding for those rumours.”

The chat also sees the star discuss the importance of theatres re-opening amid the coronavirus pandemic, telling the mag: “My instinct is to say it’s imperative we get people back in theatres but not at the expense of public health. I don’t know how you get 500 in a theatre safely.”

“For me, though, I’ve wanted to get back on stage for a long time and when something’s not there, you want it more. London theatre is a huge part of its economy and character, but what’s more alarming is provincial theatre. For somebody like me, who came up through Aberystwyth Arts Centre, if that facility dies, my little sisters won’t have that opportunity and that’s really tragic.”