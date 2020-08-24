Kelly Clarkson Sings Aretha Franklin’s ‘Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)’

Kelly Clarkson gets her soul on.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Performs Incredible Cover Of Aretha Franklin’s ‘Chain Of Fools’

On Monday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host goes full “Aretha Franklin” for her latest “Kellyoke” segment.

For the segment, Clarkson takes on the iconic singer’s 1970 hit “Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)”.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Reveals Reason Aretha Franklin Once Had Her In Tears

Clarkson has performed covers of Franklin’s songs a number of times in the past, including her classic “Chain of Fools” and “(You Make Me Feel) A Natural Woman)”.