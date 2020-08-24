Goo Goo Dolls Announce New Holiday Album, ‘It’s Christmas All Over’

The Goo Goo Dolls are releasing a Christmas-themed album.

The band are going to be following in the footsteps of Christmas queen Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton and many more by releasing some holiday music, with them announcing their It’s Christmas All Over LP Monday.

According to Spin, the album will include covers of classics and two originals.

A press release states, “The album promises to deliver a much-needed warmth and hope to 2020″ and is expected to be released October 30.

It’s Christmas All Over follows Goo Goo Dolls’ deluxe edition of Miracle Pill.

The latest version of the album features three never-before-heard tracks: “Just A Man”, “The Right Track” and “Tonight, Together”.

Like everything else, the group’s tour plans had to be scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, they’ll now be hitting the road in the U.S. next summer. For dates click here.