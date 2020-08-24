‘Yellowstone’ Season Finale Shocks Fans And Leaves Character’s Fate A Mystery

By Corey Atad.

Photo: Emerson Miller / Paramount Network / courtesy Everett Collection / CP Images
SPOILERS FOR “YELLOWSTONE” AHEAD!

 

 

On Sunday night, the season 3 finale of “Yellowstone” aired and fans are still collecting themselves after the episode’s shocking events.

The finale left a number of characters facing death, including Kelly Reilly’s character Beth Dutton, who appears to have died in an explosion.

Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie on the show, talked to Entertainment Weekly about the finale, saying, “When I read the script, I was like, ‘Oh?!'”

He added of creator Taylor Sheridan’s plans for the show in season 4, “Outside of aliens landing, I don’t know where Taylor is going to go from here. He gave himself the ability to go from any angle now. To restart or refresh, he definitely has left himself an open door for a lot of options. I think that’s clever. He has a plan, so I think he was ahead of it. As an audience, it feels like the board got wiped and we can write some new things on that board.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, fans, including Carrie Underwood, expressed their shock at the finale.

