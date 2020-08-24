‘Yellowstone’ Season Finale Shocks Fans And Leaves Character’s Fate A Mystery

SPOILERS FOR “YELLOWSTONE” AHEAD!

On Sunday night, the season 3 finale of “Yellowstone” aired and fans are still collecting themselves after the episode’s shocking events.

The finale left a number of characters facing death, including Kelly Reilly’s character Beth Dutton, who appears to have died in an explosion.

Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie on the show, talked to Entertainment Weekly about the finale, saying, “When I read the script, I was like, ‘Oh?!'”

He added of creator Taylor Sheridan’s plans for the show in season 4, “Outside of aliens landing, I don’t know where Taylor is going to go from here. He gave himself the ability to go from any angle now. To restart or refresh, he definitely has left himself an open door for a lot of options. I think that’s clever. He has a plan, so I think he was ahead of it. As an audience, it feels like the board got wiped and we can write some new things on that board.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, fans, including Carrie Underwood, expressed their shock at the finale.

Well, crap, @Yellowstone . Y’all are gonna play us all like that?! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 24, 2020

Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by the writers on this finale @Yellowstone #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/rdkeymog4m — Olivia Harper (@ohhhliveyeah12) August 24, 2020

So… that’s how they’re going to end this season of #Yellowstone 🥴 pic.twitter.com/itquJzLath — Garrick Jr. (@RaineyNights_) August 24, 2020