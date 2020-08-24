Beyoncé Shares Video For ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Featuring Daughter Blue Ivy

Beyoncé is shining a light on Black women.

On Monday, the artist released the music video for “Brown Skin Girl”, which was previously a part of her Disney+ film “Black Is King”, featuring music from The Lion King: The Gift.

Directed by Jenn Nkiru, the video shows off stunning footage of Black women with regal style, and features Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy.

Nkiru told Essence in an interview about the video, “I just think Brown skin, Black skin, dark skin, is so beautiful. I just see the divinity in it. It’s gorgeous. This was meant to be an affirmation of that. That’s the intent of it, to be an affirmation.”

Beyoncé also shared a special message with “Good Morning America” about the video, telling viewers, “It was so important in ‘Brown Skin Girl’ that we represented all different shades of Brown and I wanted every character to be shining in a regal light. We came up with the Black debutants. It was important that we are all in this together and we all are celebrating each other.”